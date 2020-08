On Saturday night, August 22, an Instagram post by Georgina Rodriguez raised suspicions that Cristiano Ronaldo had finally proposed.

The rumors started after Georgina Rodriguez published a photo next to her boyfriend and wrote a very animated ‘YESSS’ in the caption.

In turn, the Madeiran star wrote “Mi amor” in sharing this same image.

“Georgina, what does the caption mean?”, “Is it pregnancy, marriage or none of the options?” Wrote the fans in the photo comments.

From Journal Madeira