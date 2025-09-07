Spanish military helicopter diverts to Porto Santo

A Spanish Air Force medium helicopter, model Aerospatiale AS332L2 Super Puma, scheduled to arrive at Madeira International Airport this afternoon, ended up diverting to Porto Santo, where it landed after 6:30 p.m.

The aircraft began its journey in the Canary Islands, completing the route in approximately three hours. The stopover in the Autonomous Region of Madeira is expected to last until Monday morning, before continuing on to Terceira Island in the Azores, a journey expected to last more than five hours.

While it is not uncommon for third-country military aircraft to stopover in the archipelago, the presence of a helicopter of this type remains rare.

