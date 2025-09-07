My Blog, Some Changes

Hi all,

The blog has been restored after a period of downtime, which, compounded by my holiday, presented some challenges.

Upon my return, I will be implementing some modifications to the blog and will be limiting new posts during the remainder of my holiday.

If you have any suggestions regarding the blog please forward them to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com. Please refrain from using the comment section at this time, as all previous comments have been removed, and I will not be approving new ones until my return.

Tobi ❤️

