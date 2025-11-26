“Workers in Madeira have reinforced reasons” to strike on the 11th.

The coordinator of the Union of Trade Unions of Madeira (USAM), Alexandre Fernandes, stated this morning that “Madeiran workers have reinforced reasons” to join the general strike scheduled for December 11th, because, in addition to being affected by the changes proposed to labor law by the Government of the Republic, their lives are made more difficult by the increased costs of being an island.

“These changes to labor legislation are a serious setback, and all workers, regardless of sector, have every reason to join the struggle. In the Region, we also have other factors” that justify joining the work stoppage, said the union spokesperson, who reminded that Madeiran workers face the second highest poverty risk rate in the country, the highest inflation rate in the entire country, and increased costs ranging from food to housing.”

Alexandre Fernandes was speaking at the end of a meeting of the USAM regional council, which served precisely to finalize the mobilization actions for the general strike. The union coordinator encouraged the people of Madeira to join the rally that will take place on the day of the strike, at 11:30 am, next to the Legislative Assembly of Madeira. On that occasion, a motion whose text was approved at this morning’s USAM regional council meeting will be read and voted on by those present. The idea is then to send this resolution to the representatives of the institutional bodies in the Region.

Over the next few days, the Union of Trade Unions will promote several initiatives that, among other objectives, will serve to mobilize for the strike. This includes a solidarity action with the Palestinian cause that will take place next Friday. On Tuesday (December 2nd), at 3:00 pm, at Largo do Chafariz, an initiative of the Commission for Equality will take place.

The USAM leader reminded everyone that “everyone is covered by this strike.” “It’s not just for unionized workers. Any worker, from any sector, public or private, can go on strike. As long as they want to. They don’t need to notify their employer or boss that they will be going on strike,” he explained.

