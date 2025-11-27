Chega MP reaffirms opposition to Islamic Center in Madeira.

The Chega (CH) MP elected for the Madeira constituency to the Assembly of the Republic issued a statement in which he affirms that “the Islamic Center, recently installed in Santa Cruz, is not an innocent institution nor a simple cultural space, but rather the first step towards intensifying the entry and organized establishment of Islam in the Autonomous Region,” says Francisco Gomes. The reaction comes “after public statements by representatives of the Center, which confirm everything that CHEGA has warned about since day one,” he reinforces.

The elected official emphasizes that “the leaders of the Islamic Center themselves are already beginning to reveal the true objectives of the structure, pointing to the intention of creating a mosque, an Islamic cemetery, and even an Islamic-based school in Madeira,” he says, intentions that “clearly demonstrate that this is not a cultural center, but a project of religious and ideological expansion,” believes Francisco Gomes.

The Madeiran parliamentarian “also criticizes the position of those in the Region who tried to deny CHEGA’s claims, namely the JPP party,” he accuses. “CHEGA warned us, and they were right. JPP came to attack us, saying it was all an exaggeration, but here’s the confirmation: they want a mosque, they want a cemetery, they want an Islamic school. What CHEGA said was true—and now it’s even more obvious to everyone,” he rejoices.

Francisco Gomes insists that the CH “will always be a force of firm opposition to the organized advance of Islam in the Region, ensuring that it will not allow Madeiran culture and identity to be put at risk,” reinforcing that “Islam, as a political-religious ideology, is not compatible with the values, traditions and way of life of Madeira and that its implantation on the island adds nothing to Madeiran society; on the contrary, it represents a risk to cultural cohesion and security.”

And he concludes by proposing that “the best response to the advance of Islam is simple: remigration. Those who want to impose their religion and Sharia law should return to their country. We will not allow Madeira to become a breeding ground for ideological and religious invasions,” he promises.

Like this: Like Loading...