No aircraft has landed in Madeira at this moment today

Porto Santo airport has just received the first two flights diverted from Madeira Airport this windy morning.

The TAP flight, from Porto, landed on the neighboring island at around 9:30 am, after around 12 long laps waiting for improvements.

Another TAP flight did not have to wait that long to make the decision, with the plane coming from Lisbon having landed about 10 minutes later.

Another three flights diverged to the Canary Islands and Lisbon.

At the moment, a TUI Airways flight from Manchester and a Jet2 flight from London are flying between Madeira and Porto Santo, waiting for an opportunity to land.

From Diário Notícias

