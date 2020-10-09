Today’s balance sheet – Thursday – 22 October – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 3 new cases recovered.

> 9 new positive cases to report. These are 8 imported cases (5 from Poland, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from the Reg. Of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and 1 from the Reg. Norte of Portugal) and 1 case of local transmission, associated with a contact with a traveler who, after a short stay in RAM, returned to the origin, having tested positive later.

> 19 cases in study.

> Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 58 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, 56 in their own accommodation and 1 patient is admitted to the Multipurpose Unit dedicated to covid-19.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid-19. We continued to test, to be able to isolate and recover, protecting public health.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 354 confirmed cases, with 115 active cases and 239 recovered.

Daniel Caires – 19h37

