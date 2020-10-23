Two bothers who were in São Jorge yesterday of German nationality ended up in the ocean where one got trapped by rocks.

Searches for a 24-year-old German tourist, who fell into the sea yesterday, in the area of ​​São Jorge, in the north of the island, are resumed this morning, having already mobilized the means for operations.

Just like yesterday, the Santana Volunteer Firefighters, on land, and Sanas and Instituto de Socorro a Naufragos, by sea, must have been involved in the searches, confirmed the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal. On Thursday, the search teams also operated two drones, which can be used again, depending on conditions.

A Maritime Police source admitted, however, that the chances of finding the young tourist still alive are minimal, given the characteristics of the area where he fell and the conditions of the sea.

It is recalled that the alert was given at 3:45 pm on Thursday, and that the incident involved a German tourist, the brother of the missing person, was rescued.