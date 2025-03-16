Strong winds made it difficult for the Lobo Marinho ship to dock in Porto Santo with video

The ship Lobo Marinho was unable to dock at the port of Porto Santo this morning on its first attempt due to strong southwest winds.

Given the adverse conditions, the captain of the Porto Santo Line vessel, which was carrying 272 passengers on board, decided to wait offshore. Later, with milder winds coming from the west, he managed to dock safely on the second attempt.

This situation aroused the curiosity of many people who went to the tip of the small pier at the port to watch the ship’s maneuvers.

From Diário Notícias

