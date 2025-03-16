Lobo Marinho cancels trips scheduled for this Monday

The forecast of poor sea conditions led Porto Santo Line to cancel the Lobo Marinho ship’s trips scheduled for this Monday, March 16th.

The connection that was due to leave Funchal at 8 am and the trip from Porto Santo scheduled for 7 pm is in question.

However, in order to provide passengers with travel alternatives, the company will open trips on Tuesday, March 18: (Funchal-Porto Santo at 8 am and Porto Santo-Funchal at 6 pm).

This morning, due to strong winds, the ship had difficulty reaching the golden island and was only able to dock after a second attempt.

For more information, Porto Santo Line informs that interested parties should contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 7 pm and weekends, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm (closed on public holidays).

Like this: Like Loading...