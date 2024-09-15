‘Cleaning’ operation removed tent and rubbish from Fanal

Wedding Party Event in Fanal.

I guess tomorrow we will hear Albuquerque saying he had no knowledge of it.

‘Half a ball and strength’. This could well be the name given to the operation that was launched this afternoon to remove all the waste, the tent, the bins and other equipment that were reported this morning for being in the Fanal forest perimeter, in the heart of the Laurissilva Forest, a UNESCO heritage site. A protected area that is very popular with the people of Madeira.

All because of a wedding party that took place this Saturday and that quickly set social media ablaze, including with strong recriminations from political parties, due to the fact that the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) authorized the wedding celebration. The truth is that the area is already clean and tidy.

This was reported to DIÁRIO, which received confirmation via a government source, who in the meantime sent a set of photographs showing that this afternoon the venue no longer had the logistics of a private event but where several public figures were gathered, including the mayor of Porto Moniz, the councillor and the president of the Ribeira da Janela Parish Council, a geographical area to which, for many, the iconic place and a mandatory stop for anyone visiting Madeira belongs.

According to the same source, the cleaning was scheduled to take place by those who requested authorization from the IFCN right after the party had ended, that is, after 2 am, however, due to the bad weather conditions, it was rescheduled for this afternoon.

For now, there are no official statements from the regional government, which has remained silent and avoided entering into the controversy, but which have received votes of disapproval from figures representing environmental associations.

