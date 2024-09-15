Government silent on Fanal Festival

For sure they are Silent, as without a doubt, this will have government connections.

An event – ​​apparently private – took place yesterday at Fanal, in the heart of the Laurissilva forest, as you can read here .

Something unusual for an area that is classified as a Natural World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Jornal Madeira immediately sought answers from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), but its manager referred the case to the Environment Secretariat, which we contacted and which, to date, has not commented on the case.

From Jornal Madeira

