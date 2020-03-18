Breathe, contemplate, embrace, live together. Simple things that, for now, should no longer be a priority, for the sake of each one of us, the others and the entire island of Madeira.

It is the appeal of the Regional Government to the current situation, of a pandemic due to the new coronavirus, shared through the video that you can see below:

Only go out if you have to, for the basic things, shopping, pharmacy, medical, work.. The police will be checking and asking why you are out.

Avoid bars restaurant’s any social spaces like this are a no no.