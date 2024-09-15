Event in Fanal protected area leaves trail of rubbish

A party held in the protected area of ​​Fanal, on Saturday night, allegedly extending into the early hours, is generating a wave of derogatory comments on social media.

Not because of the event itself, mind you, but because it took place in a protected area, involving the erection of a large tent on the ground and, apparently, the presence of two hundred guests. We are referring to materials being erected on land that is a protected area, which is causing damage to the soil. Internet users are talking about an “environmental attack”.

This, it should be noted, is taking into account the comments that have been multiplying on social media and which we are replicating here, which also allude to noise, allegedly above tolerable levels, until 2 am. There is also reference to an accident at the site involving a car assigned to the event’s catering company, apparently after the party had finished. The ‘overturn’ was recorded on camera.

JM has already contacted the Environment Secretariat to assess the format in which this event took place, but, at the moment, it has not yet been possible to obtain a response.

From Jornal Madeira

