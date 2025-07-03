Ocean Victory ship, spends 3 months in Funchal

Thanks to Ivo Costa for this information and photos, from the Facebook group Cruzeiros Madeira .

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2240716902737407/?ref=share

It’s an absolute debut in Madeira. The Ocean Victory cruise ship arrived in Funchal on Thursday morning for a nearly three-month layover.

The luxury expedition ship, of the polar class, is scheduled to remain in Madeira until the beginning of next October, when it will be repositioned

for Antarctic cruise season, with no passengers, only 28 crew, the Ocean Victory entered the Port of Funchal by 9am this morning from Gibraltar.

The commander is the Romanian Simion Costin.

Built in 2021 at the Chinese shipyards of CMH-China Merchant Heavy Industry, the ship has the capacity to carry up to 186 passengers, supported by a crew of 115 people. It cost about 65 million euros, it is owned by SunsStone Maritime Group AS, and operated by Albatross Expeditions, which carries the sister ship in its fleet: Ocean Albatross.

