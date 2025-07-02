Normalized operations at Madeira Airport

After two days marked by severe restrictions on air traffic, operations at Madeira International Airport returned to normal this Wednesday.

As reported by DIÁRIO, adverse weather conditions, particularly the strong winds felt in Santa Cruz, led to the cancellation of 57 flights yesterday, including arrivals and departures, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and forcing several planes to divert to other airports.

Since midnight, two flights have been cancelled, the Ryanair flight from Porto and the Air Horizont flight, with the TAP plane, coming from Porto, ending up diverging after a single attempt to land at Madeira Airport.

Among the TAP passengers, several young people who were going to participate in sporting events in the North of the country were also left stranded.

However, this was the only plane to diverge during the day today.

