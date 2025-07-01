At least 49 flights cancelled between departures and arrivals at Madeira Airport

A nightmare day for all those travelling to and from the island today. And it still continues as flights leaving Porto Santo and trying to land again.

Strong winds were responsible for the cancellation of at least 49 flights at Madeira International Airport, repeating the scenario from the previous day, affecting 26 arrivals and 23 departures this Tuesday.

The first cancelled flight was scheduled for 00:55 and had originated in London. Since then, several flights have been cancelled, especially at the end of the day, including those that were due to arrive from Porto Santo (08:55), Madrid (10:35), London (11:05), Wroclaw (12:40), Gran Canaria (13:30), Lisbon (13:35, 15:20, 19:45), Frankfurt (14:40), Warsaw (15:50), Bordeaux (18:50), Katowice (19:40), Porto (20:25) and Pozan (23:20).

Regarding departures, flights to Gran Canaria (9:45 am), Bilbao (11:10 am), Madrid (11:15 am), London (11:45 am), Warsaw (1:25 pm), Lisbon (2:05 pm, 4:35 pm and 9:00 pm), Frankfurt (3:35 pm), Hannover (3:55 pm), Wroclaw (4:30 pm), Berlin (4:50 pm), Bordeaux (7:30 pm), Katowice (8:25 pm) and Porto (9:05 pm), among others, were cancelled.

It should be noted that the cancelled trips included several airlines, including Enter Air, easyJet, Ew Discover, Ryanair, Binter Canarias, Iberia and Air Horizont.

I really cant say if tomorrow will be any better, and the knock on effect will be even worse for the coming days when things start to get black to normal.

