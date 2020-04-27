An ambulance plane from the city of Innsbruck (capital of the state of Tirol in western Austria) landed this morning at Madeira Airport.

As it is a private plane, ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal told the JM that it cannot give any information about the aircraft and the purpose of its coming to Madeira. However, it is known that this type of aircraft is used when a medical emergency occurs in a foreign country. Air ambulance repatriation is generally the most appropriate way of transporting a patient for essential treatment.

Basically, it is an airplane that has been modified to allow emergency medical care for a patient while in transit. Generally, a medical team travels with the patient to provide emergency care during the flight.

From JM