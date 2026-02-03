Two teams from the Madeira Electricity Company are heading to Leiria to help the population.

Two teams comprised of supervisors and electricians from the Madeira Electricity Company, totaling 12 personnel, are preparing to head to Leiria to assist in restoring electricity to areas affected by Storm Kristin.

The information was released by the Regional Government of Madeira, through the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, following prior contact with the relevant national entities and continuing the previously expressed willingness to cooperate. This collaboration comes with the acceptance of the E-REDES Administration, considering the state of emergency affecting several regions of the mainland.

According to a press release, these teams are expected to travel to mainland Portugal tomorrow, specifically to the Leiria area, with the aim of assisting in the recovery of the electricity grid and restoring power to populations and structures that are without electricity.

“This availability had already been announced by the President of the Regional Government of Madeira and formalized by the Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure with the chairman of the board of directors of E-REDES, taking into account the seriousness of the situation that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in more than 60 municipalities in the central region of the country, extended to the 8th February, and the emerging needs that continue to be recorded in the affected areas,” the same note recalls.

EEM’s participation is part of the national effort to respond to the disaster, “putting the technical experience, specialized knowledge and highly qualified human resources of the Autonomous Region of Madeira at the service of the country.” “This collaboration reflects the Region’s commitment to institutional solidarity and cooperation between regions, reinforcing the capacity to respond to emergency situations,” the supervisory authority indicates.

This intervention aims to contribute to an effective and coordinated response, supporting the affected populations and promoting the rapid normalization of living conditions in the affected territories.

