Cruises are back in Funchal Bay.

The first rays of sun this Friday were marked with the arrival of the cruise ship Nautica, from Oceania Cruises, from Lisbon, which docked in Funchal shortly after 7:00 am. The ‘giant’ of the seas will set sail today, at 5:00 pm, heading for Las Palmas.

It should be noted that this is the first of eight ships (seven in Funchal and one in Porto Santo) that are scheduled to dock this month in regional territory, being the busiest August of the last decade.

From Jornal Madeira

