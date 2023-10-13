Please Take Note – Eight walking routes closed

Please do not travel to the mountain areas of Madeira affected by fires.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation announced this morning that several classified walking routes are closed due to the occurrence of forest fires.

Here are the eight closed routes:

PR 6 – Levada das 25 Fontes

PR 6.1. – Levada do Risco

PR 6.2 – Levada do Alecrim

PR 6.3 – Vereda da Lagoa do Vento

PR 7 – Levada do Moinho

PR 13 – Vereda do Fanal

PR 14 – Levada dos Cedros

PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paúl do Mar

The same Institute informs that the leisure areas of Fonte do Bispo, Cruzinhas, Fanal and Rabaçal are closed and advice is given that residents and tourists should not travel in the mountainous areas of Madeira.

