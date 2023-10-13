Please Take Note – Eight walking routes closed

Please do not travel to the mountain areas of Madeira affected by fires.
The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation announced this morning that several classified walking routes are closed due to the occurrence of forest fires.
Here are the eight closed routes:
PR 6 – Levada das 25 Fontes
PR 6.1. – Levada do Risco
PR 6.2 – Levada do Alecrim
PR 6.3 – Vereda da Lagoa do Vento
PR 7 – Levada do Moinho
PR 13 – Vereda do Fanal
PR 14 – Levada dos Cedros
PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paúl do Mar
The same Institute informs that the leisure areas of Fonte do Bispo, Cruzinhas, Fanal and Rabaçal are closed and advice is given that residents and tourists should not travel in the mountainous areas of Madeira.