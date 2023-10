The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue team is already with the 12 tourists who were stranded in the Levada da Ribeira da Janela, in Porto Moniz.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the foreigners are fine, just cold from spending the night out in the open.

They will now begin the rescue to the road, a route that requires extra care due to the fire that caused several landslides.

From Diário Notícias

