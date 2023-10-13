QUINTA GRANDE: “THIS CAN CHANGE FROM ONE MOMENT TO THE NEXT. ALL IT TAKES IS THE WIND TO CHANGE”

This is the statement of an operational member of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department who told one of the JM reporting teams, in Quinta Grande, that despite the fire being under control near the company Ovo Girão, vigilance must be maintained, because, as he maintained, “all it takes is for the wind to change”.

The small relights we witnessed at Quinta Grande began at two in the morning and, since then, we were told it has been as the images allude to.

Flames on the side of the road and a lot of smoke.

Rekindling in Quinta Grande, at 2 am, mobilized a team from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department.

Ovos Girão, is one of the larger food supply companies on the island.

