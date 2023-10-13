QUINTA GRANDE: “THIS CAN CHANGE FROM ONE MOMENT TO THE NEXT. ALL IT TAKES IS THE WIND TO CHANGE”

This is the statement of an operational member of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department who told one of the JM reporting teams, in Quinta Grande, that despite the fire being under control near the company Ovo Girão, vigilance must be maintained, because, as he maintained, “all it takes is for the wind to change”.

The small relights we witnessed at Quinta Grande began at two in the morning and, since then, we were told it has been as the images allude to.

Flames on the side of the road and a lot of smoke.

Rekindling in Quinta Grande, at 2 am, mobilized a team from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department.

Ovos Girão, is one of the larger food supply companies on the island.

  1. It took literally 2 minutes from my family land in Paul da Serra to arco da calheta. On Wednesday morning 11 20 am I was at my mothers in canhas I look up to the Serra where we have land I call to my mother and said mum our land is on fire in Paul da Serra. My mum says those trees are mostly new. Last year all was burned to the ground. Anyway suddenly we leave canhas to Funchal and on way it was like an inferno It’s unbelievable that the island whos overly populated with tourists and hot as it is knowing there’s fires 🔥 all year round only have one helicopter to combat fires. How in gods name that’s possible? One effing helicopter how can they be here there and everywhere? And where’s the army? Why don’t they monopolise the army ? It’s disgusting they leave old people stuck middle of nowhere like Porto muniz without support.

