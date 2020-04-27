For the third consecutive day, IASAÚDE did not register new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, thus maintaining the total of 86 infections reached last Friday.

112 Covid-19 tests were carried out today in the housing complex of Nova Cidade, in Câmara de Lobos, revealed the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

2,908 tests have been carried out in the Region so far. in the security border, 112 tests were carried out today in two buildings in Nova Cidade, and another 135 were carried out in the municipality, totalling more than 500 tests in Câmara de Lobos alone.

Two more housing blocks will be tested tomorrow.

At Lar da Piedade, in Porto Santo, 25 employees and 36 elderly people were tested. Tomorrow there will be 61 tests at Lar do Vale Formoso.

From Jornal Madeira