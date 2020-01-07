The man who threw himself from the Pináculo view point murdered his brother in 2011.

Damião Martins was jailed for stabbing his brother at the Nogueira site in Camacha. Two months after he was released and returned home, he ended his life because of adeep depression, speaking to Jornal Madeira family and friends accuse the competent authorities for not supporting him in his reintegration into society.

Damião Martins, according to friends and family, felt useless now that he was free and always walked with his head down. The family assures that it gave all the support but that it was still difficult to reach him. They think guilt overtook him because, ironically, he and his brother “went everywhere together”.

Taken from Jornal Madeira