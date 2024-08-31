Funchal hosts its first ‘Summer Fest’ today

Today, Funchal City Council is holding the ‘Funchal Summer Fest’ for the first time, in Santa Catarina Park. The event is part of the Youth policy and aims to be a unique festival aimed at the young people of the municipality.

‘Funchal Summer Fest 2024’ is based on an innovative concept and will serve as a platform for young people to express their ideas and talents, promoting creativity and cultural diversity. This festival is part of the celebrations of the City Day and the International Youth Day, which are celebrated throughout the month of August.

Entry is free, with the event including two stages, the main and secondary, for various concerts and performances, a Gaming area with E-Sports, another for Virtual Reality, as well as several other areas for the practice of sporting activities. The festival will be produced by Eventos100nome.

