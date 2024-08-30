“Miguel Albuquerque remains the same as himself”

Thanks to Joaquim Jorge, for sending me this article , published on the Notícias ao Minuto Portugal site

An opinion article written by Joaquim Jorge, biologist and founder of the Clube dos Pensadores.

Frankly, after hearing Miguel Albuquerque say this Sunday that he ‘reiterates that fighting the fire in Madeira was correct and [that] he will not make changes to the executive’, I think he is committing political suicide and immolating himself.

I have nothing against Miguel Albuquerque, but the way he talks to journalists irritates me. Working with someone like that must be unbearable.

The idea that Albuquerque conveys is one of constant haughtiness and presumption.

After everything that has happened, he is unable to make a ‘mea culpa’ and continues to be arrogant and insolent. In short! A case of suicidal political pathology, which reacts badly when contradicted and questioned.

People are right when they say: the worst blind person is the one who doesn’t want to see.

Miguel Albuquerque does not want to see the truth, or that he was faced with a fire that leaves its mark for many years, that in the future it is necessary to prevent, anticipate and coordinate means of fighting fires. And, most importantly, now, to make an assessment to determine what went wrong.

Proudly, alone! He thinks he doesn’t need anyone, that he’s the greatest and that in the fire everything went well, it couldn’t have been done any other way.

Miguel Albuquerque is disconcerting. He ignored and pretended not to see the problems or difficulties of the fire.

Miguel Albuquerque remains the same – he denies the evidence.

If there was any modesty, decorum and shame, all those responsible for managing the fight against the fire, starting with Miguel Albuquerque and the secretary responsible for Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, should resign.

But, as in this country there are never those responsible or guilty, sometimes straight lines are written with crooked lines.

If it continues on this path, as it has a minority government it could be overthrown.

The result of this fire could even be the downfall of Albuquerque and harm PSD Madeira and PSD Nacional.”

