149 days have passed since Madeira had so many positive cases detected within 24 hours. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), the Region today identified 45 new infections, the same ones it registered on March 17, 2021.

Since the date indicated, the archipelago has never surpassed this number of contagions (45) and the ‘closest’ it was on 25 July (44)

From Diário Notícias