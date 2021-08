The Regional Directorate of Health indicates today that there are 45 new infections by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Madeira.

These are 11 imported cases (five from the United Kingdom, three from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, two from the South region and one from the Azores) and 34 cases of local transmission.

There are a further 14 recovered cases, putting the number of active cases at 291.

From Jornal Madeira