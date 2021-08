The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued yellow warnings for the entire Region, due to the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature, which are in force until 9 am on Sunday. From then on, an orange notice will be in effect until 6 pm on Monday.

In view of the warnings issued by IPMA, the Regional Civil Protection Service also issued yellow alerts until 9 am on Sunday and orange alerts between 9 am on Sunday and 6 pm on Monday.

From Jornal Madeira