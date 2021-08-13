The beach at Poça do Gomes-Doca do Cavacas is once again open to bathing, as a result of the counter-analysis carried out by the Regional Secretariat for the Environment and Climate Change.

As reported, last Wednesday, the said secretariat was identified, within the scope of regular control of the quality of bathing water in the Region, “the occurrence of microbiological contamination, whose parameters were above the limits defined by law”.

For this reason, he informed that this beach was not suitable for bathing until today, when the result of the new samples collected would be known.

From Diário Notícias