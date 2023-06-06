BAD WEATHER ‘CANCELS’ ANOTHER DAY OF CIDER FESTIVAL

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Rural Development informed that it had canceled this Tuesday’s program of the Cider Festival, which is taking place at the central plaque on Avenida Arriaga.

“The event remains for tomorrow and Thursday, with the marketing, dissemination, gastronomic uses, commented tastings, lectures and culinary demonstrations of this traditional drink”,

Hopefully tomorrow will be a much better day, although rain is still forecast, it shouldn’t be to much, and the rest of the week is looking good.

