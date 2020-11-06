Today there are 8 new positive cases to report. These are 6 imported cases (2 from the United Kingdom, 2 from Germany, 1 from Spain and one from the North of Portugal) and 2 cases of local transmission

Regarding the two cases of local transmission confirmed today, they concern a professional from SESARAM, EPERAM, who was in study yesterday, and a health professional, assigned to a private pharmaceutical unit. In both cases, potential risk contacts with travelers from outside the RAM were identified, epidemiological investigations are ongoing.