Madeira records 719 cases of covid-19 in the last week

The Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded 719 positive cases of covid-19 and two deaths associated with the infection between 20 and 26 September, the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) reported this Friday in its weekly report on the epidemiological situation in the country. .

According to the document, available on the DGS’ online platform , Madeira recorded a decrease of seven infections by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and an increase of one death, compared to the previous week, between 13 and 19 September.

