The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection wants the process of delivering the masks to the home to be completed in the first half of May.

He said that the distribution has already been made in three municipalities, more specifically Câmara de Lobos, Funchal and Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

Unbelievable that this is taking so long, and pretty much a joke as they said they would be delicedcto everyone with a couple of weeks.

So they were meant to be mandatory since last Wednesday in public places with many people, so I guess this is not the case anymore.

I think I could have done a better job on a push bike… 😂 😂 😂 😂