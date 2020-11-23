There are 23 recovered patients, totaling 187 active cases of infection.

Among the eight new cases of coronavirus for Friday there are two residents in the municipality of Funchal and one in Santa Cruz. Two of these cases are of local transmission and the other is imported from the North of Portugal. The remaining five cases are tourists

The two cases of local transmission are two healthcare professionals who are not yet directly linked to positive cases already diagnosed.

According to IASaúde, one of them is a professional from SESARAM and the other is a health professional from a private pharmaceutical unit.

As for suspected cases, there are 30 and of these 20 are associated with positive cases. The other 10 were identified at the airport.