SKATING: MADALENA COSTA IS JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPION

Madeiran skater Madalena Costa continues to make history, becoming junior world champion in figure skating.

At just 14 years old, the Santacruzense athlete reaches the junior title after securing a score of 236.8 at the world championship in Colombia.

This is an unprecedented feat in national skating, being the first world title, in free skating, for Portugal.

After winning the short program last Monday, Madalena Costa was once again the best and won the long program.

The theme chosen by the technical team, led by Sheila Rodrigues, for the performance focused on the need to save the Amazon forest.

This world title joins other achievements already achieved this year such as the ‘hepta’ at national level, European title and World Cup, competitions won by the Madeiran skating prodigy.

From Jornal Madeira

