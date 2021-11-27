Accident blocks motorway between junctions 11-9 towards Câmara de Lobos

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

An accident involving 2 cars has blocked the motorway just  before junction 10 , causing long tailbacks.

The motorway was blocked for almost an hour before breakdown and police arrived to see the situation.

There were no injuries to report.

