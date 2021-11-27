Accident blocks motorway between junctions 11-9 towards Câmara de Lobos

Accident blocks motorway between junctions 11-9 towards Câmara de LobosTobi Hughes·27th November 2021Madeira News An accident involving 2 cars has blocked the motorway just before junction 10 , causing long tailbacks. The motorway was blocked for almost an hour before breakdown and police arrived to see the situation. There were no injuries to report. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related