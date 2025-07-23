IPMA predicts rising temperatures and strong winds that could affect the airport at the end of the week

Temperatures in Madeira are expected to rise starting this Friday, with the hot weather continuing through the weekend and into early next week. This forecast was announced by Ricardo Tavares, IPMA’s regional delegate in Madeira, speaking to 88.8 JMFM radio.

The idea now is for temperatures to rise, starting mainly Friday, throughout the weekend and early next week,” he said. On the southern slopes of Madeira Island, a two- to three-degree rise is expected, with temperatures approaching 30 degrees. In the north of the island and in Porto Santo, the rise will be less significant.

The increase will be most pronounced in the highlands, where an eight- to nine-degree rise is expected. “We’ll also see temperatures in the highlands of Madeira Island approaching 30 degrees,” Ricardo Tavares said, emphasizing that there is still “some uncertainty about the duration of this hot weather episode,” although it is expected to persist into early next week, albeit with a slight decrease.

The winds are expected to intensify this Wednesday, becoming more significant on Thursday and Friday. “Gusts of around 65 km/h are expected in the extreme west and east of Madeira Island and around 75 to 80 km/h in the highlands,” he warned. The intensity should begin to decrease on Saturday.

Forecasts point to possible disruptions to air operations. “Yes, they could, and I can say they already are affecting planes, but I think they are eventually managing to land. The wind will be at its limit, and it’s likely that airport operations could be affected from time to time,” said the IPMA regional delegate.

From Jornal Madeira

