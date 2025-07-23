New Câmara de Lobos Sports Park opened on Saturday

Lets see how well this will be looked after, or become a rundown mess within the next year.

The new Sports Park of the City of Câmara de Lobos will be officially opened this Saturday, July 26, at 11 am, in a public ceremony, with the presence of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, which marks the opening of a space designed for sports, leisure and intergenerational coexistence.

“Located on Avenida Nova Cidade, next to Ribeira do Vigário, the park occupies a total area of 4,646 square meters and represents a global investment of around 1.7 million euros, 85% of which is co-financed by community funds, within the scope of the Madeira 14-20 program, and 15% by the municipal budget”, reveals the municipality in a note issued to the press.

It continues: “The infrastructure includes a concrete pump track, two official-sized paddle tennis courts, Out&Fit and street workout equipment, a senior fitness area, grassy areas, and seating and rest areas. The space also includes a renovated building that houses restrooms and will eventually have a small cafeteria. All trails and equipment were designed to ensure full accessibility, promoting inclusion and well-being for the entire community.”

For the Mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Sónia Pereira, this inauguration “is much more than opening a new public space. It’s offering the city a place where all generations can meet, take care of their health, socialize, and embrace the territory in a positive and safe way.”

The mayor also emphasizes the urban impact of the project: “We are enhancing one of the city’s main entrances, with modern, functional facilities that are aligned with our vision of a greener, more active municipality with better living conditions.”

The Câmara de Lobos Sports Park is another piece in the municipal urban redevelopment strategy and clearly focuses on smooth mobility and the creation of multifunctional and sustainable spaces, serving the local population and visitors.

From Diário Notícias

