Tourist car gets stuck at Arco da Calheta

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A rental car got stuck on a road in the Loreto area, in Arco da Calheta, yesterday after tourists miscalculated the maneuver.

There were no injuries reported, but the car had to be towed.

From Diário Notícias

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy