Flight cancelled after incident at Madeira Airport

Passengers who boarded the easyJet plane today, which was scheduled to depart from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, in Porto, at 8:35 am, had their trip cancelled.

As far as we could find out, this was all due to an incident on the airport apron.

So far it has not been possible to determine the reasons for this cancellation, but some passengers have reported that it may be related to the fact that the area of one of the engines is dented.

DIÁRIO has tried to contact the person in charge of easyJet, without success so far.

From Diário Notícias

