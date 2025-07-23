Machico City Council offers free buses for Gastronomic Week

The event begins on Friday, July 25th, and continues until August 3rd, with Fernando Daniel; Nininho Vaz Maia; Syro and Mariza on the menu.

Machico City Council will provide free buses for Gastronomic Week, which will take place from Friday, July 25th, to August 3rd. The event was presented this Monday in the municipality’s main hall.

Transport will depart from the parishes of Caniçal, Água Pena and Porto da Cruz (via Ribeira de Machico).

According to the municipality, “this measure aims to facilitate access to the event for everyone, especially on days with greater attendance, thus promoting greater sustainability and reducing the ecological footprint.”

As DIÁRIO had already reported, the Gastronomic Week features several performances, including headliners Fernando Daniel (July 25, Friday); Nininho Vaz Maia (July 27, Sunday); Syro (July 30, Wednesday) and Mariza (July 31, Thursday).

