REGION SEES COVID-19 CASES SHOOT UP AND ALBUQUERQUE CALLS FOR VACCINATION

Madeira will report today close to 50 positive cases of covid-19, but the Government does not plan, at least for the time being, to withdraw from some restrictive measures.

Miguel Albuquerque’s words to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Alpendre space, on Rua da Conceição.

The President of the Government calls, however, for people to comply with the third dose, noting that those who catch the disease, when vaccinated, have milder symptoms.

The president of the Regional Government does not hide his concern with the evolution of the pandemic situation but says that “we have to live with this”.

From Jornal Madeira

