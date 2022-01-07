Madeira registers a new daily high with 1,690 cases of covid-19

As of January 7, 2022, 1690 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported in RAM, so the region now counts 29706 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 61 imported cases and 1629 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The Region now has 8963 active cases.

Regarding the isolation of these active cases, there are 69 people in the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, 66 in Polyvalent Units and three in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19. Another 75 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...