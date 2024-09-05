More than 9,000 liters of illegally produced spirits seized in Câmara de Lobos

The Madeira Territorial Command of the GNR, through the Criminal Investigation and Information Section and the Funchal Territorial Detachment, on September 2, seized more than 9,200 liters of illegally produced spirits in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos.

During an investigation into the illegal production and sale of alcoholic beverages, which constitutes a crime of fraudulent introduction for consumption and a crime against public health, the Guard’s military personnel carried out two search warrants, one at a home and one at a warehouse, which resulted in the seizure of the following material:

9,229 litres of spiri ts;

• 750 kilos of sugar;

• 2,800 euros in cash;

• Various documentation relating to the illicit activity;

• Various material with an estimated value of around 30 thousand euros.

In a press release, the GNR estimates that “the total value of the drinks and other goods seized is over 245 thousand euros, representing an estimated loss of around 76,600 euros in unpaid tax”. “Following the action, a 66-year-old man was identified and the facts were reported to the Madeira Judicial Court”.

From Jornal Madeira

