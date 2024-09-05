First crossing in SUP & WING foil between Porto Santo and Madeira

This Thursday, September 5th, Clube Naval do Funchal will carry out the first SUP & WING foil crossing between Porto Santo and Madeira.

The start from Porto Santo is scheduled for 1 pm and the arrival at the Caniço promenade at 5 pm.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the Wing Foil World Champion and holder of the world and Guinness record for distance in Sup Foil Downwind, James Casey, will participate in this unprecedented event. The 32-year-old Australian came to the Clube Naval do Funchal, in conjunction with the Madeira Promotion Association.

The event will feature other internationally renowned athletes in the sport.

The crossing between Porto Santo and Madeira covers a distance of 34 miles.

From Diário Notícias

