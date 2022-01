The Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded this Thursday, January 20, two more deaths associated with covid-19.

The archipelago thus accounts for 152 deaths related to the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. According to the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, these are two patients aged 89 and 82, one of them vaccinated against covid-19 and the other not, both had associated diseases. the patients died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...