TAXISRAM AND BOLT AT PRESS CONFERENCE

The Associação TáxisRam, represented by its president, Paulo Pereira, will have a conference with Bolt Portugal on the 4th of November.
The initiative will take place at 16:00, in the Gardens of the Terreiro Restaurant at the Savoy Palace.
IIt’s not saying what this is about, but as the two are working together on the bolt platform, which started a few months back, it might be about this and to continue and expand. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
The bolt platform works very well, where as the Taxiin App has two many problems.