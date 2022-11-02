Hospital Particular da Madeira performs free prostate cancer screening

The Hospital Particular da Madeira (HPM) will provide free screenings to men who want to know if their prostate is healthy. The initiative will take place every Monday of this November, by appointment.

“In November the month acquires the color blue”, recalls a note. “Blue November is Prostate Cancer Prevention Month that raises awareness of men’s health, alerting, in particular, to the prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer – a disease, usually silent and asymptomatic in the initial phase”.

Thus, he recalls, “currently, prostate cancer is the most frequent in men, according to the Portuguese League Against Cancer, which uses data from the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan). the largest international movement in favor of men’s health and has a great impact on this theme, by raising awareness of the importance of preventive health care, such as prostate cancer screening. It is also known for every year to challenge men to let their mustache, encouraging them to take care of their health”.

In this sense, “all men from 50 to 75 years of age should undergo screening, which consists of blood analysis and digital rectal examination. However, this screening should be started earlier (at 45 years of age) if there is a significant family history of breast cancer. prostate”, he encourages, stressing that “although today there are more therapeutic options to treat this pathology, the sooner it is detected, the greater the chances of survival, since late diagnosis is usually associated with a worse prognosis”.

Recalling that the prostate “is a gland of the male reproductive system, whose size is similar to that of a walnut, located in the pelvic cavity, below the bladder and around the urethra, the channel through which urine and semen exit. integrates the male reproductive system and plays a fundamental role in the production of part of the fluid that makes up the sperm”.

In this context, “Hospital Particular da Madeira carries out free screenings, every Monday of the month of November”, more precisely “on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th”. Therefore, “schedule your screening, free of charge, by calling 291 003 300, or at the receptions of Hospital Particular da Madeira”, he concludes.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...